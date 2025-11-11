Should Value Investors Buy 8x8 (EGHT) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is 8x8 (EGHT). EGHT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

EGHT is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.71. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. EGHT's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.33. Over the last 12 months, EGHT's PEG has been as high as 0.79 and as low as 0.35, with a median of 0.59.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is EGHT's P/B ratio of 2.22. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 6.05. Within the past 52 weeks, EGHT's P/B has been as high as 4.01 and as low as 1.70, with a median of 2.31.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that 8x8 is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, EGHT sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

8x8 Inc (EGHT)

