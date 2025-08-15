Should Value Investors Buy 8x8 (EGHT) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is 8x8 (EGHT). EGHT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

We also note that EGHT holds a PEG ratio of 0.64. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. EGHT's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.69. Within the past year, EGHT's PEG has been as high as 0.79 and as low as 0.33, with a median of 0.51.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in 8x8's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that EGHT is an impressive value stock right now.

