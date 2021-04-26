Should Value Investors Buy 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) is a stock many investors are watching right now. QFIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for QFIN is its P/B ratio of 2.60. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 5.17. QFIN's P/B has been as high as 3.39 and as low as 1.19, with a median of 1.69, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. QFIN has a P/S ratio of 1.99. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 4.98.

Finally, our model also underscores that QFIN has a P/CF ratio of 7.77. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 21.22. Over the past 52 weeks, QFIN's P/CF has been as high as 10.14 and as low as 3.56, with a median of 5.43.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that QFIN is an impressive value stock right now.

