Should U.S. Investors Worry About the Recession in the Euro Zone?

I have lived and worked in five different countries, and of all of them, the U.S. has by far the least awareness of anything outside its own borders. That is not a criticism, just an observation, and it is perfectly understandable in so many ways: The United States is a vast and varied country that offers everything you could want somewhere within it, so other than cultural and historical curiosity, there is no reason to go in search of anything elsewhere. That is presumably why only just over half of Americans own a passport as compared to, say, 83% of people in the UK.

That also shows itself from an investing perspective, where even though the U.S. accounted for only 15.5% of the world’s GDP in 2022 most American investors, if they have any exposure to stocks outside the U.S. at all, have somewhere between ten and twenty percent. Again, perfectly understandable. Investing in overseas stocks adds things like political and currency risk that complicate things and, historically speaking, the U.S. stock market has outperformed others most of the time.

The problem, though, is one of awareness, not portfolio makeup. Whether you like it or not, America is a part of a massive and increasingly interconnected world, and when others have problems, some degree of contagion is always possible. When you don’t have a financial interest in other countries, though, it is easy to ignore what is going on elsewhere.

So, how worried should American investors be about this story pointing out that the Eurozone, one of the U.S.’s biggest and most influential trading partners, is probably in a recession right now?

The latest PMI survey for the region suggests that economic activity will decline this quarter, the second consecutive contraction and therefore, technically, an indicator of recession. The contraction seems to be quite widespread, with the two biggest economies -- Germany and France -- both suffering. There are some offsetting factors elsewhere, such as the fact that the UK is growing, albeit slowly, and, more importantly, Chinese growth is not what it once was but is still running at around five percent. However, the biggest question is whether the weakness in Europe will drag down the U.S. economy, or if it will be the other way around, with continued growth in America coming to the rescue of those across the ocean.

That really comes down to a question of degree. If the European recession proves to be just a blip, lasting just two quarters, and/or if U.S. growth not only continues but actually accelerates, nobody here will really notice the issues in Europe. On the other hand, if things get worse over there and/or if Americans pull back sharply after the holidays, problems in Europe will have an exaggerated negative impact on America.

My crystal ball is out of order right now, so it is impossible to say for sure which of those scenarios will play out next year, but the evidence points to the bull case being more likely than us seeing a negative impact here. First, as we found out in the U.S. recently, two consecutive quarters of declining GDP don’t necessarily mean a damaging recession. It could just be a temporary, technical phenomenon caused by a combination of higher interest rates and lower inflation that has little or no impact on the labor market or consumer spending.

So far, other Eurozone economic indicators are holding up quite well. Consumer spending is down a little, but not so much as to be a big worry, and unemployment has remained steady at 6.5%, well below pre-pandemic levels, for nine consecutive months. Both of those things are more indicative of a slight slowdown than an impending crash, and if the U.S. leads the way in reversing policy and cutting interest rates early next year as the market indicates it will, that will be more than enough to offset something like that.

So, ironically enough, the answer to the question of whether or not U.S. investors should be concerned about reports of a recession in Europe comes down to what is happening here just as much as it does circumstances over there. Still, that doesn’t mean that news from Europe should be ignored. Given the potential for disruption, investors should keep a close eye on economic data from the region and dial down risk in the event of any signs of a worsening European economy such as a rise in unemployment or a further drop in consumer spending or confidence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.