Should This Trillion-Dollar "Magnificent Seven" Stock Spend $3 Billion and Buy Peloton?

Key Points

Peloton’s premium brand and combination of hardware and software give it similar traits as a top tech enterprise.

This incredibly profitable company can easily pay the hypothetical $3 billion price tag.

Peloton's addressable market might simply be too limited to make it an attractive target.

10 stocks we like better than Peloton Interactive ›

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are currently trading 97% below their peak (as of Jan. 29), a high-water mark that was hit when the business was experiencing incredible demand for its tech-enhanced exercise equipment during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's been a disappointing story since then, as the company deals with significantly weaker demand.

Maybe it's time for the business to open itself up as a buyout target. Assuming there's a 25% premium, Peloton would cost a suitor about $3 billion, based on its current market cap. Getting bought by a trillion-dollar "Magnificent Seven" stock makes for an interesting hypothetical.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

This tie-up might make sense

Peloton's areas of strength are its premium brand, innovative hardware, and integrated software and content. Combined, this creates the company's valuable ecosystem.

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), the $3.8 trillion tech titan, has all of these same attributes. Of course, Apple's business is light-years ahead of Peloton in these areas. Its brand name is arguably the most valuable in the world. And it sells insanely popular products and services.

Nonetheless, Apple buying Peloton makes sense financially. For starters, the purchase price is a rounding error. Apple reported $42 billion of net income in the most recent quarter (Q1 2026, ended Dec. 27). This means that it took the business only about one week to generate $3 billion in profit. Even if buying Peloton ends up being a financial mistake, the loss wouldn't dent Apple's operations in the slightest.

From a strategic perspective, the tie-up could also work. Apple would expand its product portfolio, like it did when it bought Beats for $3 billion in 2014. Peloton's digital app could be integrated into Apple's Fitness+. Peloton equipment could be on display for sale in designated areas at Apple stores.

Apple would gain more data. And it could cross-sell between what might be an overlapping consumer cohort.

In 2019, CEO Tim Cook mentioned that health will be Apple's "greatest contribution to mankind." Adding Peloton to the mix would line up with that view.

Why the deal likely won't happen

Apple Watch, Fitness+, and the Health app are offerings that indicate what the company is focused on. But Apple's target market basically encapsulates the entire global population, as it has an installed base of 2.5 billion devices.

Selling high-priced exercise equipment and workout content appears to be a very limited total addressable market. This is evidenced by Peloton having just 2.7 million connected fitness subscribers and over 500,000 digital app memberships, figures that have been declining.

This isn't enough to move the needle for Apple.

Should you buy stock in Peloton Interactive right now?

Before you buy stock in Peloton Interactive, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Peloton Interactive wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $450,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,171,666!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 942% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 31, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Peloton Interactive. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.