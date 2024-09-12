Should TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the TCW Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 06/22/2021.

The fund is sponsored by Tcw. It has amassed assets over $682.12 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Blend

Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. They tend to be stable companies with predictable cash flows and are usually less volatile than mid and small cap companies.

Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.05%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.21%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 30.70% of the portfolio. Financials and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL) accounts for about 6.80% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT) and Nvidia Corp (NVDA).

The top 10 holdings account for about 33.17% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

VOTE seeks to match the performance of the MORNINGSTAR US LARGE CAP SELECT INDEX before fees and expenses. The Morningstar US Large Cap Select Index is market cap-weighted and tracks the 500 largest companies in the US.

The ETF has gained about 17.30% so far this year and is up about 25.40% in the last one year (as of 09/12/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $47.88 and $66.06.

The ETF has a beta of 1 and standard deviation of 17.71% for the trailing three-year period. With about 507 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

TCW Transform 500 ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, VOTE is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $512.54 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $553.10 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.

Bottom-Line

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

