Should State Street SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The State Street SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) was launched on December 2, 2015, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by State Street Investment Management. It has amassed assets over $566.23 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Blend

Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.

Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.2%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.94%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector -- about 20.3% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Financials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) accounts for about 1.33% of total assets, followed by Humana Inc (HUM) and Cencora Inc (COR).

The top 10 holdings account for about 9.38% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

ONEV seeks to match the performance of the Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focused Factor Index before fees and expenses. The Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focused Factor Index reflects the performance of a segment of large-capitalization U.S. equity securities demonstrating a combination of core factors high value, high quality, and low size characteristics, with a focus factor comprising low volatility characteristics.

The ETF has added roughly 4.77% so far this year and was up about 1.57% in the last one year (as of 11/20/2025). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $114.16 and $135.42.

The ETF has a beta of 0.89 and standard deviation of 13.06% for the trailing three-year period. With about 447 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

State Street SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, ONEV is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $707.15 billion in assets, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has $778.80 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and VOO charges 0.03%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

