Should SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/02/2015.

The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $696.11 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Large cap companies usually have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.

Carrying lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, value stocks also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. While value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets when you consider long-term performance, growth stocks are more likely to outpace value stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.20%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.27%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Consumer Discretionary sector--about 17.30% of the portfolio. Financials and Industrials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Ford Motor Company (F) accounts for about 2.20% of total assets, followed by Hp Inc. (HPQ) and Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC).

The top 10 holdings account for about 14.96% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

ONEY seeks to match the performance of the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor Index before fees and expenses. The Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor Index reflects the performance of a segment of large-capitalization U.S. equity securities demonstrating a combination of core factors high value, high quality, and low size characteristics, with a focus factor comprising high yield characteristics.

The ETF has added about 35.61% so far this year and is up roughly 53.66% in the last one year (as of 06/09/2021). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $55.82 and $99.36.

The ETF has a beta of 1.25 and standard deviation of 27.82% for the trailing three-year period. With about 285 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, ONEY is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $54.76 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $80.28 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.19% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

