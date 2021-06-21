Should SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF (ONEO) was launched on 12/02/2015, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $304.88 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Blend

Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.

Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.20%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.19%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 19.10% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Mckesson Corporation (MCK) accounts for about 0.76% of total assets, followed by Cummins Inc. (CMI) and Progressive Corporation (PGR).

The top 10 holdings account for about 5.11% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

ONEO seeks to match the performance of the Russell 1000 Momentum Focused Factor Index before fees and expenses. The Russell 1000 Momentum Focused Factor Index reflects the performance of a segment of large-capitalization U.S. equity securities demonstrating a combination of core factors with a focus factor comprising high momentum characteristics.

The ETF has added roughly 15.03% so far this year and is up about 39.92% in the last one year (as of 06/21/2021). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $66.25 and $99.88.

The ETF has a beta of 1.14 and standard deviation of 24.02% for the trailing three-year period. With about 930 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, ONEO is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $277.22 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $355.90 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

