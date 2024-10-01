Should SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/08/2013.

The fund is sponsored by State Street Global Advisors. It has amassed assets over $11.77 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Blend

There's a lot of potential to investing in small cap companies, but with market capitalization below $2 billion, that high potential comes with even higher risk.

Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.03%, making it the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.86%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 19.40% of the portfolio. Industrials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Ensign Group Inc/the (ENSG) accounts for about 0.67% of total assets, followed by Fabrinet (FN) and Mueller Industries Inc (MLI).

The top 10 holdings account for about 5.82% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

SPSM seeks to match the performance of the Russell 2000 Index before fees and expenses. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index is designed to measure the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the U.S. equity market.

The ETF has added about 9.19% so far this year and was up about 25.63% in the last one year (as of 10/01/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $34.30 and $46.01.

The ETF has a beta of 1.11 and standard deviation of 21.73% for the trailing three-year period. With about 609 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, SPSM is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 ETF has $68.71 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $85.91 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%.

Bottom-Line

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM): ETF Research Reports

Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fabrinet (FN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM): ETF Research Reports

The Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.