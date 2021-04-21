Should Shareholders Worry About RPC, Inc.'s (NYSE:RES) CEO Compensation Package?

Performance at RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has not been particularly rosy recently and shareholders will likely be holding CEO Richard Hubbell and the board accountable for this. There is an opportunity for shareholders to influence management to turn the performance around by voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration at the AGM coming up on 27 April 2021. From our analysis below, we think CEO compensation looks appropriate for now.

How Does Total Compensation For Richard Hubbell Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that RPC, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.0b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.3m for the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 30% compared to last year. Notably, the salary which is US$791.7k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$400m to US$1.6b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$4.1m. This suggests that Richard Hubbell is paid below the industry median. What's more, Richard Hubbell holds US$14m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$792k US$950k 62% Other US$484k US$881k 38% Total Compensation US$1.3m US$1.8m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 23% of total compensation represents salary and 77% is other remuneration. RPC is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

RPC, Inc.'s Growth

RPC, Inc. has reduced its earnings per share by 107% a year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 51% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has RPC, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

The return of -74% over three years would not have pleased RPC, Inc. shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We've identified 1 warning sign for RPC that investors should be aware of in a dynamic business environment.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

