Should Shareholders Reconsider Vishay Precision Group, Inc.'s (NYSE:VPG) CEO Compensation Package?

Shareholders will probably not be too impressed with the underwhelming results at Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) recently. At the upcoming AGM on 27 May 2021, shareholders can hear from the board including their plans for turning around performance. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

Comparing Vishay Precision Group, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$469m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.2m over the year to December 2020. Notably, that's a decrease of 15% over the year before. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$647k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$200m to US$800m, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$1.2m. Hence, we can conclude that Ziv Shoshani is remunerated higher than the industry median. Moreover, Ziv Shoshani also holds US$6.3m worth of Vishay Precision Group stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$647k US$625k 29% Other US$1.6m US$2.0m 71% Total Compensation US$2.2m US$2.6m 100%

On an industry level, around 29% of total compensation represents salary and 71% is other remuneration. There isn't a significant difference between Vishay Precision Group and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Vishay Precision Group, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NYSE:VPG CEO Compensation May 20th 2021

Over the last three years, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 11% per year. In the last year, its revenue changed by just 0.6%.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the flat revenue is seriously uninspiring. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Vishay Precision Group, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 5.1% for the shareholders, Vishay Precision Group, Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Vishay Precision Group (free visualization of insider trades).

Important note: Vishay Precision Group is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.