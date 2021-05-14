Should Shareholders Reconsider The Cato Corporation's (NYSE:CATO) CEO Compensation Package?

The results at The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO John P. Cato bears some responsibility for this. At the upcoming AGM on 20 May 2021, shareholders can hear from the board including their plans for turning around performance. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

How Does Total Compensation For John P. Cato Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, The Cato Corporation has a market capitalization of US$289m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.8m over the year to January 2021. Notably, that's a decrease of 48% over the year before. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$1.1m.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$100m to US$400m, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$1.4m. This suggests that John P. Cato is paid more than the median for the industry. What's more, John P. Cato holds US$36m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$1.1m US$1.3m 40% Other US$1.7m US$4.0m 60% Total Compensation US$2.8m US$5.3m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 16% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 84% is other remuneration. Cato is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at The Cato Corporation's Growth Numbers

The Cato Corporation has reduced its earnings per share by 71% a year over the last three years. Its revenue is down 30% over the previous year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has The Cato Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 14% over three years, many shareholders in The Cato Corporation are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Cato that you should be aware of before investing.

