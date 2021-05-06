Should Shareholders Reconsider Genco Shipping & Trading Limited's (NYSE:GNK) CEO Compensation Package?

Shareholders will probably not be too impressed with the underwhelming results at Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) recently. At the upcoming AGM on 13 May 2021, shareholders can hear from the board including their plans for turning around performance. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

How Does Total Compensation For John Wobensmith Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a market capitalization of US$682m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$2.2m for the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 8.3% compared to last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$650k.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$400m and US$1.6b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$1.7m. Hence, we can conclude that John Wobensmith is remunerated higher than the industry median. What's more, John Wobensmith holds US$5.8m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$650k US$650k 30% Other US$1.5m US$1.7m 70% Total Compensation US$2.2m US$2.4m 100%

On an industry level, around 22% of total compensation represents salary and 78% is other remuneration. Genco Shipping & Trading is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Genco Shipping & Trading Limited's Growth Numbers

NYSE:GNK CEO Compensation May 6th 2021

Over the last three years, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has shrunk its earnings per share by 41% per year. Its revenue is down 8.7% over the previous year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 2.8% over three years, many shareholders in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Genco Shipping & Trading that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.