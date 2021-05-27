Should Shareholders Reconsider CVR Energy, Inc.'s (NYSE:CVI) CEO Compensation Package?

Shareholders will probably not be too impressed with the underwhelming results at CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) recently. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 02 June 2021. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Dave Lamp Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that CVR Energy, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$2.2b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$3.2m for the year to December 2020. We note that's a decrease of 26% compared to last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.0m.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$1.0b and US$3.2b had a median total CEO compensation of US$3.1m. This suggests that CVR Energy remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.0m US$1.0m 32% Other US$2.2m US$3.3m 68% Total Compensation US$3.2m US$4.3m 100%

On an industry level, around 20% of total compensation represents salary and 80% is other remuneration. CVR Energy pays out 32% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

CVR Energy, Inc.'s Growth

NYSE:CVI CEO Compensation May 27th 2021

Over the last three years, CVR Energy, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 72% per year. It saw its revenue drop 29% over the last year.

Overall this is not a very positive result for shareholders. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has CVR Energy, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -32% over three years, CVR Energy, Inc. shareholders would by and large be disappointed. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. We did our research and spotted 1 warning sign for CVR Energy that investors should look into moving forward.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

