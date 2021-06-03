Should Shareholders Reconsider ATN International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ATNI) CEO Compensation Package?

The results at ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Michael T. Prior bears some responsibility for this. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 10 June 2021. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

Comparing ATN International, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, ATN International, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$752m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$2.7m over the year to December 2020. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$645k.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$400m and US$1.6b had a median total CEO compensation of US$1.7m. This suggests that Michael T. Prior is paid more than the median for the industry. Moreover, Michael T. Prior also holds US$26m worth of ATN International stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$645k US$630k 24% Other US$2.0m US$2.0m 76% Total Compensation US$2.7m US$2.6m 100%

On an industry level, around 26% of total compensation represents salary and 74% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that ATN International allocates salary more or less in line with the wider market. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

ATN International, Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqGS:ATNI CEO Compensation June 3rd 2021

Over the last three years, ATN International, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 104% per year. Its revenue is up 5.1% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make us overlook the disappointing change in EPS. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has ATN International, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 12% over three years, many shareholders in ATN International, Inc. are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

To Conclude...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for ATN International that you should be aware of before investing.

Switching gears from ATN International, if you're hunting for a pristine balance sheet and premium returns, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.