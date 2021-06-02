Should Shareholders Reconsider AstroNova, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALOT) CEO Compensation Package?

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) has not performed well recently and CEO Greg Woods will probably need to up their game. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 08 June 2021. This will be also be a chance where they can challenge the board on company direction and vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Greg Woods Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that AstroNova, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$118m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.2m for the year to January 2021. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$410k.

For comparison, other companies in the industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, reported a median total CEO compensation of US$975k. So it looks like AstroNova compensates Greg Woods in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Greg Woods directly owns US$2.0m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2021 2020 Proportion (2021) Salary US$410k US$446k 35% Other US$747k US$741k 65% Total Compensation US$1.2m US$1.2m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 27% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 73% of the pie. AstroNova is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

AstroNova, Inc.'s Growth

Over the last three years, AstroNova, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 28% per year. It saw its revenue drop 13% over the last year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has AstroNova, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 3.6% for the shareholders, AstroNova, Inc. would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. In our study, we found 2 warning signs for AstroNova you should be aware of, and 1 of them is potentially serious.

