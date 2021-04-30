Should Shareholders Reconsider Alcoa Corporation's (NYSE:AA) CEO Compensation Package?

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) has not performed well recently and CEO Roy Harvey will probably need to up their game. Shareholders will be interested in what the board will have to say about turning performance around at the next AGM on 06 May 2021. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

Comparing Alcoa Corporation's CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Alcoa Corporation has a market capitalization of US$6.8b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$13m for the year to December 2020. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.1m.

On examining similar-sized companies in the industry with market capitalizations between US$4.0b and US$12b, we discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was US$12m. So it looks like Alcoa compensates Roy Harvey in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Roy Harvey directly owns US$3.3m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.1m US$1.0m 8% Other US$12m US$12m 92% Total Compensation US$13m US$13m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 36% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 64% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Alcoa allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Alcoa Corporation's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, Alcoa Corporation has shrunk its earnings per share by 51% per year. Its revenue is down 3.2% over the previous year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Alcoa Corporation Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -30% over three years, Alcoa Corporation shareholders would by and large be disappointed. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Alcoa that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Important note: Alcoa is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

