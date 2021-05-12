Should Shareholders Reconsider ACCO Brands Corporation's (NYSE:ACCO) CEO Compensation Package?

Shareholders will probably not be too impressed with the underwhelming results at ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) recently. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 18 May 2021. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. From our analysis, we think CEO compensation may need a review in light of the recent performance.

How Does Total Compensation For Boris Elisman Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that ACCO Brands Corporation has a market capitalization of US$894m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$4.5m for the year to December 2020. That is, the compensation was roughly the same as last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$865k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$400m to US$1.6b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$3.2m. This suggests that Boris Elisman is paid more than the median for the industry. What's more, Boris Elisman holds US$11m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$865k US$958k 19% Other US$3.6m US$3.6m 81% Total Compensation US$4.5m US$4.6m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 22% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 78% of the pie. ACCO Brands sets aside a smaller share of compensation for salary, in comparison to the overall industry. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at ACCO Brands Corporation's Growth Numbers

Over the last three years, ACCO Brands Corporation has shrunk its earnings per share by 35% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 14%.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has ACCO Brands Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 14% over three years, some ACCO Brands Corporation investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. That's why we did our research, and identified 4 warning signs for ACCO Brands (of which 1 is concerning!) that you should know about in order to have a holistic understanding of the stock.

Important note: ACCO Brands is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

