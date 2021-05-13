Should Shareholders Have Second Thoughts About A Pay Rise For Covenant Logistics Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CVLG) CEO This Year?

The underwhelming performance at Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) recently has probably not pleased shareholders. At the upcoming AGM on 19 May 2021, shareholders may have the opportunity to influence management to turn the performance around by voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. We think most shareholders will probably pass the CEO compensation, based on what we gathered.

How Does Total Compensation For David Parker Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$372m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$1.1m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 12% above last year. Notably, the salary which is US$627.0k, represents a considerable chunk of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the same industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$200m and US$800m had a median total CEO compensation of US$1.9m. Accordingly, Covenant Logistics Group pays its CEO under the industry median. What's more, David Parker holds US$49m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$627k US$675k 59% Other US$444k US$279k 41% Total Compensation US$1.1m US$954k 100%

On an industry level, around 19% of total compensation represents salary and 81% is other remuneration. According to our research, Covenant Logistics Group has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

A Look at Covenant Logistics Group, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

NasdaqGS:CVLG CEO Compensation May 13th 2021

Over the last three years, Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has shrunk its earnings per share by 103% per year. Its revenue is down 3.4% over the previous year.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. And the impression is worse when you consider revenue is down year-on-year. So given this relatively weak performance, shareholders would probably not want to see high compensation for the CEO. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 28% over three years, some Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Not only have shareholders not seen a favorable return on their investment, but the business hasn't performed well either. Few shareholders would be willing to award the CEO with a pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. We did our research and identified 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) in Covenant Logistics Group we think you should know about.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

