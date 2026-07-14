Should Sea Limited Investors Bail After COO Gang Ye Unloaded 40,000 Shares for $4.5 Million?

Key Points

40,000 shares were sold for ~$4.5 million across transactions dated July 10 and July 13, 2026.

The transaction represented 0.18% of the insider's total equity holdings and 9% of their indirect position.

Liquidation was executed indirectly through a British Virgin Islands (BVI) entity under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Gang Ye maintains a significant stock position of ~22.0 million shares following a -25% one-year return as of the July 13, 2026 market close.

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Sea Limited COO Gang Ye sold 40,000 shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) at $113.28 per share, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $4.5 million Shares sold (indirectly held) 40,000 Post-transaction shares (directly held) 21,636,405 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 400,000 Post-transaction value $2.44 billion

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($113.28); post-transaction value based on July 13, 2026, market close ($110.66).

Key questions

What was the mechanism for this transaction?

The 40,000 shares were sold indirectly through a BVI entity controlled by Gang Ye, utilizing a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan to automate the disposition.

The 40,000 shares were sold indirectly through a BVI entity controlled by Gang Ye, utilizing a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan to automate the disposition. When was the trading plan established?

The BVI entity adopted the prearranged Rule 10b5-1 plan on Sept. 4, 2025, which allows insiders to execute trades in accordance with preset criteria to address concerns about the use of material nonpublic information.

The BVI entity adopted the prearranged Rule 10b5-1 plan on Sept. 4, 2025, which allows insiders to execute trades in accordance with preset criteria to address concerns about the use of material nonpublic information. What is the insider's remaining direct equity exposure?

Following this transaction, Gang Ye maintains direct ownership of 21,636,405 shares, which accounts for the vast majority of the insider's $2.44 billion total equity position.

Following this transaction, Gang Ye maintains direct ownership of 21,636,405 shares, which accounts for the vast majority of the insider's $2.44 billion total equity position. What are the primary business operations of the company?

Singapore-based Sea Limited operates in digital entertainment through its Garena platform, as well as in e-commerce and digital financial services across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and other international markets.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-13) $110.66 Market Capitalization $67.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $25.2 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.6 billion

Company Snapshot

Sea Limited operates a diversified digital platform ecosystem spanning digital entertainment through its Garena brand, e-commerce operations, and digital financial services across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and other international markets.

The company generates revenue through multiple streams, including in-game monetization and eSports events from its gaming platform, transaction fees and commissions from e-commerce operations, and financial services offerings, including payments and lending products.

Sea Limited serves a broad consumer base across emerging markets, targeting mobile-first users in Southeast Asia and Latin America who engage with gaming, online shopping, and digital financial services.

Sea Limited is a leading digital platform operator in emerging markets with a market capitalization of $67.8 billion and TTM revenue of $25.2 billion, demonstrating significant scale across its diversified business segments. The company's integrated ecosystem approach—combining entertainment, commerce, and fintech—creates cross-selling opportunities and customer stickiness in high-growth regions. With 102,700 employees and operations spanning multiple geographies, Sea Limited leverages its technological infrastructure and regional market expertise to maintain competitive advantages in the digital services sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Simply put, this shouldn’t be a worrisome transaction for investors. While a $4.5 million sale of SE stock may be eye-catching at first, Gang Ye still holds over $2.4 billion in the company’s shares -- making the sale virtually imperceptible on a relative basis.

From a business-level perspective, Sea Limited remains a promising growth stock for investors willing to tolerate a higher level of risk. Sea’s Shopee (e-commerce), SeaMonee (fintech), and Garena (gaming) units grew sales by 46%, 59%, and 41%, respectively, in its latest quarter, while the company remained solidly profitable. There is absolutely no shortage of growth for the company to pursue; rather, its main goal now is to scale this outsize expansion into higher profit margins, which haven’t grown as much in tandem.

While I would personally rather own more Coupang and MercadoLibre for my interest in international e-commerce and fintech, I still hold a small position in Sea Limited simply because of its immense growth potential. Trading at 29 times forward earnings, Sea looks like a reasonably priced growth stock following its 43% decline over the last year. With its Garena unit stabilized after a couple of tumultuous years and with SeaMonee’s loan delinquencies in check so far, I think Sea Limited’s ecosystem is poised to thrive for years to come.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Coupang, MercadoLibre, and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MercadoLibre and Sea Limited. The Motley Fool recommends Coupang. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.