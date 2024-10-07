Should Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (FNDA) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (FNDA), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 08/13/2013.

The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $9.04 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Value

There's a lot of potential to investing in small cap companies, but with market capitalization below $2 billion, that high potential comes with even higher risk.

Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.25%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.41%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 19.60% of the portfolio. Financials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Abercrombie And Fitch Class A (ANF) accounts for about 0.46% of total assets, followed by Echostar Corp Class A (SATS) and Royal Caribbean Group Ltd (RCL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 3.44% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

FNDA seeks to match the performance of the Russell RAFI US Small Co. Index before fees and expenses. The RAFI Fundamental High Liquidity US Small Index measures the performance of small U.S. companies based on their fundamental size and weight.

The ETF has added about 7.83% so far this year and is up roughly 27.12% in the last one year (as of 10/07/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $44.98 and $60.01.

The ETF has a beta of 1.18 and standard deviation of 21.29% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 1042 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FNDA is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) and the Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) track a similar index. While Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has $13.75 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has $30.57 billion. AVUV has an expense ratio of 0.25% and VBR charges 0.07%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

