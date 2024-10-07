Should Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (FNDX) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (FNDX), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 08/13/2013.

The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $17.05 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. They tend to be stable companies with predictable cash flows and are usually less volatile than mid and small cap companies.

Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.25%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.71%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 19% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL) accounts for about 4.48% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (BRK/B).

The top 10 holdings account for about 20.46% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

FNDX seeks to match the performance of the Russell RAFI US Large Co. Index before fees and expenses. The RAFI Fundamental High Liquidity US Large Index measures the performance of large U.S. companies based on their fundamental size and weight.

The ETF has added roughly 17.22% so far this year and is up about 32.30% in the last one year (as of 10/07/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $53.46 and $71.76.

The ETF has a beta of 0.99 and standard deviation of 15.68% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 738 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, FNDX is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has $61.92 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $128.53 billion. SCHD has an expense ratio of 0.06% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

