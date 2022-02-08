Should Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) Be on Your Investing Radar?

If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, look no further than the Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/11/2017.

The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $2.27 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Blend

Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.

Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.05%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.25%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 29.20% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc Common Stock Usd.00001 (AAPL) accounts for about 5.45% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp Common Stock Usd.00000625 (MSFT) and Amazon.com Inc Common Stock Usd.01 (AMZN).

The top 10 holdings account for about 25.31% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

SCHK seeks to match the performance of the Schwab 1000 Index before fees and expenses. The Schwab 1000 Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that includes the 1,000 largest stocks of publicly traded companies in the United States, with size being determined by market capitalization. The index is designed to be a measure of the performance of large- and mid-cap U.S. stocks.

The ETF has lost about -6.94% so far this year and is up roughly 13.23% in the last one year (as of 02/08/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $37.55 and $46.85.

The ETF has a beta of 1.02 and standard deviation of 22.22% for the trailing three-year period. With about 996 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Schwab 1000 Index ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, SCHK is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $320.61 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $405.88 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

