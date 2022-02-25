Should Russia Be Removed From SWIFT?

Money moves around the global economy in the blink of an eye, thanks in large part to the SWIFT network. Operated by the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, this vast communications network facilitates international payments among thousands of banks and financial institutions worldwide.

As the western powers respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, some commentators have called on the U.S. and its allies to boot Russian banks from SWIFT. Let’s take a closer look at how this key part of the international financial system works, and why there may be other, more effective ways to impose costs on Russia for its actions in Ukraine.

What Is the SWIFT Payments System?

Based in Brussels, SWIFT was founded in the late 1970s to help financial institutions quickly and securely process international payments. The SWIFT network enables the transfer of money and securities among approximately 11,000 member banks, via tens of millions of daily transactions.

According to The Economist, more than $140 trillion dollars was transmitted across international borders in 2021, equal to 152% of global gross domestic product (GDP), and approximately 90% of those transfers went through SWIFT.

SWIFT may be a core part of the global infrastructure that enables cross-border money flows, but it doesn’t directly transfer money or securities itself. Think of it more like a secure messaging system that lets member banks exchange information about fund transfers.

The SWIFT network channels payment instructions from an issuing bank to a remitting bank on behalf of clients that wish to make payments to one another. Banks then move actual funds and securities via an underlying network of accounts.

SWIFT and Correspondent Banks

International payments are commonly routed through correspondent banks. If two parties need to exchange payments but their banks don’t have a formal relationship, the correspondent bank acts as an agent to handle the exchange of funds between the two institutions.

When Saudi Arabia wants to sell shipments of crude oil to a Japanese corporation, the sale likely takes place in U.S. dollars. Messaging about payments is routed via SWIFT, but the exchange of funds happens via a correspondent bank that debits the money from one account it holds on behalf of the buyer, and then credits it to another account on behalf of the seller.

Will SWIFT Be Included in the Sanctions on Russia?

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for Russia to be kicked off SWIFT while announcing London’s package of sanctions on Russian banks, and Czech President Miloš Zeman also said that Russia should be cut off from Swift.

Some financial experts doubt that simply blocking access to SWIFT would be as effective a sanction as some believe it could be.

“Cutting SWIFT can be compared to banning Bloomberg terminals. It’s not a wonder weapon,” wrote Karol Karpinski, a payment systems specialist at the World Bank, on Twitter. Karpinski said that going after correspondent banking relationships could be more impactful.

Pushing to remove Russia from the SWIFT network was not part of the sanctions announced by the Biden Administration on Thursday. When asked why the White House was leaving this measure out, President Joe Biden said it was an option that remained on the table.

“The sanctions that we have proposed on all their banks are of equal consequence—maybe more consequence than SWIFT,” said Biden.

Can the U.S. Kick Russia off SWIFT?

SWIFT is a cooperative organization that is owned by its member banks and governed by a 25-member board of directors. The U.S. Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and other leading central banks oversee operations of SWIFT as well.

Because it’s governed by a large number of participants, under Belgian law, the U.S. cannot unilaterally remove Russia from SWIFT.

In fact, the Bank of Russia began developing its own alternative to SWIFT in 2014, called the System for Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS). As of 2021, SPFS was already handling up to one fifth of Russian’s payments messaging volume.

Nevertheless, removing Russia from SWIFT could have a big impact. Alexandra Vacroux, executive director of the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Harvard University, told NPR that cutting Russia off from SWIFT would have a dramatic impact. Iran was removed from the system in 2012 and lost half of its oil export revenues and 30% of its foreign trade.

Could Sanctions on Russian Banks Be More Impactful Than SWIFT?

The Biden administration’s sanctions package included Sberbank, Russia’s biggest bank, as well as second largest VTB Bank and other Russian financial institutions.

Under these measures, the U.S. Treasury Department has banned the Russian institutions from maintaining any correspondent banking relationships with U.S. financial institutions, effectively cutting them off from the U.S. financial system.

According to the Treasury Department, on a daily basis, Russian financial institutions conduct $46 billion in foreign exchange transactions around the world, 80% of which are denominated in U.S. dollars. The vast majority of those transactions will now be disrupted.

