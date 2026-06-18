Should Real Estate Investors Underprice Rent to Cut Vacancies and Improve Cash Flow?

Key Points

One investor explains why pricing rentals $100–$200 below rivals can trade a little income for steadier cash flow.

Contrast that approach with using property managers and Airbnb dynamic pricing to limit vacancies in other ways.

10 stocks we like better than Airbnb ›

Discover how Motley Fool contributor Matt Frankel intentionally priced long-term rentals below market to secure better tenants, stabilize cash flow, and minimize vacancies. See how dynamic pricing on short‑term rentals can change that playbook. Watch the video below to learn more.

*This video was published on Jun. 17, 2026.

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Matt Frankel, CFP® has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Robert Brokamp, CFP, EA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.