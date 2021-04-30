Should Outfront Media (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Be Disappointed With Their 56% Profit?

Diversification is a key tool for dealing with stock price volatility. But if you're going to beat the market overall, you need to have individual stocks that outperform. One such company is Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT), which saw its share price increase 56% in the last year, slightly above the market return of around 52% (not including dividends). The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 27% higher than it was three years ago.

Because Outfront Media (REIT) made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Outfront Media (REIT) actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 31%. The stock is up 56% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. We can correlate the share price rise with revenue or profit growth, but it seems the market had previously expected weaker results, and sentiment around the stock is improving.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:OUT Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

If you are thinking of buying or selling Outfront Media (REIT) stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Outfront Media (REIT) provided a TSR of 56% over the year. That's fairly close to the broader market return. That gain looks pretty satisfying, and it is even better than the five-year TSR of 7% per year. Even if the share price growth slows down from here, there's a good chance that this is business worth watching in the long term. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Outfront Media (REIT) better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Outfront Media (REIT) (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.