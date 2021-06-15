Should Oshares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Oshares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (OUSA), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 07/14/2015.

The fund is sponsored by Oshares Investments. It has amassed assets over $684.41 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. They tend to be stable companies with predictable cash flows and are usually less volatile than mid and small cap companies.

While value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, they also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.48%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.59%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 22.70% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Industrials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Microsoft Corp (MSFT) accounts for about 5.32% of total assets, followed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Home Depot Inc/the (HD).

The top 10 holdings account for about 38.12% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

OUSA seeks to match the performance of the FTSE US Qual / Vol / Yield Factor 5% Capped Index before fees and expenses. The FTSE US Qual / Vol / Yield Factor 5% Capped Index measures the performance of publicly-listed large-capitalization and mid-capitalization dividend-paying issuers in the United States.

The ETF has added about 11.41% so far this year and it's up approximately 30.32% in the last one year (as of 06/15/2021). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $32.35 and $42.16.

The ETF has a beta of 0.86 and standard deviation of 20.31% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 101 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Oshares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, OUSA is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $54.52 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $79.66 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.19% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

