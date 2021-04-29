Should Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Be Disappointed With Their 31% Profit?

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. Over the last year the Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) share price is up 31%, but that's less than the broader market return. Option Care Health hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Because Option Care Health made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over the last twelve months, Option Care Health's revenue grew by 31%. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. The share price gain of 31% in that time is better than nothing, but far from outlandish Its possible that shareholders had expected higher growth. However, if you can reasonably expect profits in the next few years, this stock might belong on your watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:OPCH Earnings and Revenue Growth April 29th 2021

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Option Care Health stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're happy to report that Option Care Health are up 31% over the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 52%. The last three months haven't been so kind to Option Care Health, with the share price gaining just 2.3%. It seems likely the market is waiting on fundamental developments with the business before pushing the share price higher (or lower). Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

