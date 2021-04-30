Should OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Be Disappointed With Their 71% Profit?

Vanguard founder Jack Bogle helped spearhead the low-cost index fund, putting average returns within reach of every investor. But you can make superior returns by picking better-than average stocks. Notably, the OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) share price has gained 71% in three years, which is better than the average market return. It's nice to see the stock price has more recent momentum, too, with a rise of 62% in the last year.

Because OneSpan made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

OneSpan's revenue trended up 8.5% each year over three years. That's a very respectable growth rate. The share price gain of 20% per year shows that the market is paying attention to this growth. Of course, valuation is quite sensitive to the rate of growth. Keep in mind that the strength of the balance sheet impacts the options open to the company.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:OSPN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 30th 2021

It's good to see that there was some significant insider buying in the last three months. That's a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think OneSpan will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that OneSpan shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 62% over one year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 10%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for OneSpan that you should be aware of.

OneSpan is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

