Should National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Be Disappointed With Their 17% Profit?

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. Over the last year the National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) share price is up 17%, but that's less than the broader market return. In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 2.7% lower than it was three years ago.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year National Fuel Gas saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop below zero. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so we would not have expected to see the share price up. It may be that the company has done well on other metrics.

National Fuel Gas' revenue actually dropped 6.3% over last year. So using a snapshot of key business metrics doesn't give us a good picture of why the market is bidding up the stock.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:NFG Earnings and Revenue Growth April 28th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for National Fuel Gas the TSR over the last year was 22%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

National Fuel Gas shareholders gained a total return of 22% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 1.8% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand National Fuel Gas better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for National Fuel Gas (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

