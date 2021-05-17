Should Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Be Disappointed With Their 74% Profit?

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. For example, the Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) share price is up 74% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 51% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! In contrast, the longer term returns are negative, since the share price is 1.3% lower than it was three years ago.

Given that Myovant Sciences didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:MYOV Earnings and Revenue Growth May 17th 2021

Balance sheet strength is crucial. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Myovant Sciences rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 74% over the last year. This recent result is much better than the 0.4% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. It could well be that the business has turned around -- or else regained the confidence of investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Myovant Sciences you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

