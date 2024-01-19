Should Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, the Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 01/30/2018.

The fund is sponsored by Motley Fool Asset Management. It has amassed assets over $658.86 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Growth

Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. They tend to be stable companies with predictable cash flows and are usually less volatile than mid and small cap companies.

Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Also, growth stocks are a type of equity that carries more risk compared to others. When you consider growth versus value, growth stocks are usually the clear winner in strong bull markets but tend to fall flat in nearly all other environments.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.50%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.13%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 42.80% of the portfolio. Telecom and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL) accounts for about 13.64% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT) and Alphabet Inc (GOOG).

The top 10 holdings account for about 60.89% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

TMFC seeks to match the performance of the MOTLEY FOOL 100 INDEX before fees and expenses. The Motley Fool 100 Index is an index of US stocks, recommended by The Motley Fool, LLC (TMF) analysts, either in the Motley Fool IQ analyst opinion database or TMF research publications. From this recommendation pool, the index chooses the 100 largest US companies by market cap and weights them according to market capitalization. The index undergoes quarterly reconstitution.

The ETF return is roughly 1.62% so far this year and is up about 43.91% in the last one year (as of 01/19/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $32.10 and $45.38.

The ETF has a beta of 1.07 and standard deviation of 21.71% for the trailing three-year period. With about 100 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, TMFC is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) track a similar index. While Vanguard Growth ETF has $105.93 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $234.82 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

