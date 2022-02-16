Should Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 01/30/2018, the Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Motley Fool Asset Management. It has amassed assets over $523.61 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Growth

Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.

Growth stocks have higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. While these are expected to grow faster than the broader market, they also have higher valuations. Additionally, growth stocks have a greater level of risk associated with them. They are likely to outperform value stocks in strong bull markets but over the longer-term, value stocks have delivered better returns than growth stocks in almost all markets.

Costs

Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.50%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.26%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 44.40% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Telecom round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL) accounts for about 11.38% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT) and Alphabet Inc (GOOG).

The top 10 holdings account for about 57.86% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

TMFC seeks to match the performance of the MOTLEY FOOL 100 INDEX before fees and expenses. The Motley Fool 100 Index is a proprietary, rules-based index designed to track the performance of the 100 largest, most liquid U.S. companies.

The ETF has lost about -10.18% so far this year and it's up approximately 7.12% in the last one year (as of 02/16/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $33.95 and $44.66.

The ETF has a beta of 1.03 and standard deviation of 23.93% for the trailing three-year period. With about 102 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, TMFC is an excellent option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Growth segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) and the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) track a similar index. While Vanguard Growth ETF has $80.71 billion in assets, Invesco QQQ has $186.10 billion. VUG has an expense ratio of 0.04% and QQQ charges 0.20%.

Bottom-Line

An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

