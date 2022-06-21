Should Micron Technology Investors Be Worried?

Today's video focuses on Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and the current price downtrend for DRAM memory reported by TrendForce. Numerous analysts have also reduced their price targets for Micron Technology, as many fear consumer spending decreasing due to multiple macroeconomic events. Check out the short video below to learn more, including why I believe Micron can still be a long-term winner even with all the short-term bearish news.

