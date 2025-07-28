Should MARA Stock Be in Your Portfolio Pre-Q2 Earnings?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. MARA is set to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 29, after the bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 49 cents per share compared with a loss of 24 cents in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues is pinned at $228.9 million, indicating 57.7% year-over-year growth.

Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the past four quarters, matched once and missed in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 136.1%. The bottom-line estimate has remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

Bleak Chances of an Earnings Beat for MARA

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for RIOT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

MARA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Dual Approach Should Boost MARA’s Revenues

MARA’s top line in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have benefited from the company’s dual approach to Bitcoin mining, combining revenue generation with strategic asset accumulation. By leveraging its expansive and energy-efficient mining operations, it produces Bitcoin at lower costs, ensuring consistent revenue streams. MARA retains a significant portion of the Bitcoin it mines, positioning itself to capitalize on potential price appreciation over time.

MARA’s Price Dynamics

The stock has gained 21% over the past three months. Over this period, MARA’s competitors in the bitcoin-mining space, such as Riot Platforms, Inc. RIOT and HuT 8 Corp. HUT have gained 96% and 56%, respectively.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. Quote

Pre-Earnings Investment Considerations

MARA remains a cautious hold amid a mixed performance landscape. Its strategic expansion through increased mining capacity and cost-effective facility acquisitions supports long-term growth. Additionally, the prospect of a crypto-friendly regulatory environment is likely to have provided a favorable tailwind for the company. Although its revenue generation appears robust, near-term profitability continues to face challenges. The firm’s balanced approach of combining immediate income with strategic asset accumulation suggests that investors should hold their positions while awaiting operational improvements and a supportive market backdrop.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hut 8 Corp. (HUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.