Should Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Be Disappointed With Their 51% Profit?

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But not every stock you buy will perform as well as the overall market. Over the last year the Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) share price is up 51%, but that's less than the broader market return. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 5.8% in the last three years.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Magyar Bancorp grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 73%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 51% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Magyar Bancorp, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:MGYR Earnings Per Share Growth April 26th 2021

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Magyar Bancorp's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

Magyar Bancorp shareholders gained a total return of 51% during the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 6% over half a decade It is possible that returns will improve along with the business fundamentals. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Magyar Bancorp has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

But note: Magyar Bancorp may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.