Should JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 04/14/2020, the JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by J.P. Morgan. It has amassed assets over $1.44 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Blend

Mid cap companies have market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion. They usually have higher growth prospects than large cap companies and are less volatile than small cap companies. Thus they have a nice balance of growth potential and stability.

Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.07%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.95%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 20.10% of the portfolio. Industrials and Financials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Datadog Inc (DDOG) accounts for about 1.04% of total assets, followed by Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) and Mongodb Inc Common Stock (MDB).

The top 10 holdings account for about 7.4% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

BBMC seeks to match the performance of the MORNINGSTAR US MID CAP TGT MK EXP EXT ID before fees and expenses. The Morningstar US Mid Cap Target Market Exposure Extended Index is a free-float adjusted market-cap weighted index which consists of equity securities traded in the United States.

The ETF has lost about -8.49% so far this year and is up about 0.50% in the last one year (as of 03/01/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $79.87 and $97.36.

The ETF has a beta of 0.99 and standard deviation of 21.81% for the trailing three-year period. With about 595 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, BBMC is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The Vanguard MidCap ETF (VO) and the iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF (IJH) track a similar index. While Vanguard MidCap ETF has $53.29 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF has $64.84 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%.

Bottom-Line

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

