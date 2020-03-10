Should John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market, the John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/28/2015.

The fund is sponsored by John Hancock. It has amassed assets over $1.34 B, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Blend

With market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, mid cap companies usually contain higher growth prospects than large cap companies, and are considered less risky than their small cap counterparts. These types of companies, then, have a good balance of stability and growth potential.

Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.

Costs

When considering an ETF's total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts in the long term if all other factors remain equal.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.44%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.26%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 18.90% of the portfolio. Industrials and Financials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Global Payments Inc (GPN) accounts for about 0.84% of total assets, followed by Centene Corp (CNC) and Parker Hannifin Corp (PH).

The top 10 holdings account for about 3.83% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

JHMM seeks to match the performance of the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap Index before fees and expenses. The John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap Index comprises of a subset of securities in the U.S. Universe issued by companies whose market capitalizations are between the 200th and 951st largest U.S. company.

The ETF has lost about -18.77% so far this year and is down about -6.04% in the last one year (as of 03/10/2020). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $31.81 and $40.48.

The ETF has a beta of 1.09 and standard deviation of 13.95% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 684 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, JHMM is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) and the iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) track a similar index. While Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has $24.69 B in assets, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has $41.90 B. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.06%.

Bottom-Line

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

