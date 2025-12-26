Should JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (TOV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on February 26, 2025, the JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (TOV) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Jlens Invest Jewishly. It has amassed assets over $205.45 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Blend

Large cap companies usually have a market capitalization above $10 billion. They tend to be stable companies with predictable cash flows and are usually less volatile than mid and small cap companies.

Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.18%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.75%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector -- about 34.7% of the portfolio. Financials and Telecom round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Nvidia Corp (NVDA) accounts for about 7.34% of total assets, followed by Apple Inc (AAPL) and Microsoft Corp (MSFT).

The top 10 holdings account for about 40.04% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

TOV seeks to match the performance of the JLENS 500 JEWISH ADVOCACY U.S. INDEX before fees and expenses. The JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. Index seeks to provide exposure to large cap U.S. equity securities included in the VettaFi US Equity Large-Cap 500 Index while maintaining alignment with JLens Jewish value pillars.

The ETF has added about 20.87% so far. In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $20.87 and $29.08.

With about 497 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, TOV is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) and the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) track a similar index. While iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has $768.07 billion in assets, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has $832.01 billion. IVV has an expense ratio of 0.03% and VOO charges 0.03%.

Bottom-Line

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

