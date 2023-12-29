Should Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, the Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 02/23/2016.

The fund is sponsored by Janus Henderson. It has amassed assets over $318.40 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Growth segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Growth

With more potential comes more risk, and small cap companies, with market capitalization below $2 billion, epitomizes this way of thinking.

Qualities of growth stocks include faster growth rates compared to the broader market, as well as higher valuations and higher than average sales and earnings growth rates. Additionally, growth stocks have a greater level of risk associated with them. Even though growth stocks are more likely to outperform their value counterparts in strong bull markets, value stocks have a record of delivering better returns in almost all markets than growth stocks.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.30%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 0.44%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 25.80% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Healthcare round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP) accounts for about 3.13% of total assets, followed by Jabil Inc. (JBL) and Dell Technologies Inc. Class C (DELL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 25.06% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

JSMD seeks to match the performance of the Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha Index before fees and expenses. The Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha Index selects small- and medium-sized capitalization stocks that are poised for smart growth by evaluating each company performance in three critical areas: growth, profitability, and capital efficiency.

The ETF has gained about 28.49% so far this year and is up roughly 30.88% in the last one year (as of 12/29/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $51.89 and $66.90.

The ETF has a beta of 1.16 and standard deviation of 23.39% for the trailing three-year period. With about 247 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, JSMD is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Growth area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) and the Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has $11.08 billion in assets, Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has $15.53 billion. IWO has an expense ratio of 0.24% and VBK charges 0.07%.

Bottom-Line

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD): ETF Research Reports

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO): ETF Research Reports

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (VBK): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.