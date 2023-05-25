Should iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) was launched on 05/22/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $23.78 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Companies that fall in the large cap category tend to have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Overall, they are usually a stable option, with less risk and more sure-fire cash flows than mid and small cap companies.

Value stocks are known for their lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, but investors should also note their lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.18%, making it one of the cheaper products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.02%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 19.40% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Industrials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Microsoft Corp (MSFT) accounts for about 5.57% of total assets, followed by Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (BRK.B) and Amazon Com Inc (AMZN).

The top 10 holdings account for about 23.62% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

IVE seeks to match the performance of the S&P 500 Value Index before fees and expenses. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market. It is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

The ETF has added roughly 4.04% so far this year and was up about 4.99% in the last one year (as of 05/25/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $128.52 and $159.47.

The ETF has a beta of 0.94 and standard deviation of 17.11% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 409 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares S&P 500 Value ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, IVE is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $48.36 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $98.54 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Bottom-Line

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

