Should iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/16/2013.

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $7.20 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Large cap companies usually have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.

Carrying lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios, value stocks also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Looking at their long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets. They are however likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.15%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.55%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 29.80% of the portfolio. Financials and Consumer Discretionary round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Intel Corporation Corp (INTC) accounts for about 6.65% of total assets, followed by Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) and At&t Inc (T).

The top 10 holdings account for about 34.77% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

VLUE seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA Enhanced Value Index before fees and expenses. The MSCI USA Enhanced Value Index is based on a traditional market capitalization-weighted parent index, the MSCI USA Index which includes U.S. large and mid capitalization stocks.

The ETF has gained about 4.26% so far this year and is up about 15.68% in the last one year (as of 03/08/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $85.95 and $105.47.

The ETF has a beta of 1.03 and standard deviation of 17.61% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 156 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VLUE is a great option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.

The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $54.65 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $112.63 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.19% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

