Should iShares MSCI USA SmallCap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market? You should consider the iShares MSCI USA SmallCap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/07/2016.

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $777.56 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Blend

Sitting at a market capitalization below $2 billion, small cap companies tend to be high-potential stocks compared to its large and mid cap counterparts, but come with higher risk.

Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.20%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.66%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Healthcare sector--about 17.20% of the portfolio. Financials and Industrials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Murphy Usa Inc (MUSA) accounts for about 1.54% of total assets, followed by Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG) and United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR).

The top 10 holdings account for about 9.6% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

SMMV seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA Small Cap Minimum Volatility (USD) Index before fees and expenses. The MSCI USA Small Cap Minimum Volatility (USD) Index comprises of small-capitalization U.S. equities that, in the aggregate, have lower volatility characteristics relative to the small-capitalization U.S. equity market.

The ETF has lost about -9.66% so far this year and is down about -8.44% in the last one year (as of 12/27/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $31.91 and $39.15.

The ETF has a beta of 0.79 and standard deviation of 22.80% for the trailing three-year period. With about 301 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares MSCI USA SmallCap Min Vol Factor ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, SMMV is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and the iShares Core S&P SmallCap ETF (IJR) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 ETF has $52.60 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P SmallCap ETF has $65.01 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%.

Bottom-Line

While an excellent vehicle for long term investors, passively managed ETFs are a popular choice among institutional and retail investors due to their low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

