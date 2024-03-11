Should iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 09/07/2016, the iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $899.76 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Blend

There's a lot of potential to investing in small cap companies, but with market capitalization below $2 billion, that high potential comes with even higher risk.

Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.

Costs

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.20%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.73%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Healthcare sector--about 17.60% of the portfolio. Financials and Industrials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Landstar System Inc (LSTR) accounts for about 1.57% of total assets, followed by Murphy Usa Inc (MUSA) and Chemed Corp (CHE).

The top 10 holdings account for about 13.24% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

SMMV seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA Small Cap Minimum Volatility (USD) Index before fees and expenses. The MSCI USA Small Cap Minimum Volatility (USD) Index comprises of small-capitalization U.S. equities that, in the aggregate, have lower volatility characteristics relative to the small-capitalization U.S. equity market.

The ETF has added about 3.11% so far this year and is up about 6.35% in the last one year (as of 03/11/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $32.10 and $36.82.

The ETF has a beta of 0.78 and standard deviation of 14.20% for the trailing three-year period. With about 311 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, SMMV is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 2000 ETF has $62.67 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has $78 billion. IWM has an expense ratio of 0.19% and IJR charges 0.06%.

Bottom-Line

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV): ETF Research Reports

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chemed Corporation (CHE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM): ETF Research Reports

Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.