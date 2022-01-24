Should iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (LRGF) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 04/28/2015.

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $1.18 billion, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.

Why Large Cap Value

Companies that find themselves in the large cap category typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. They tend to be stable companies with predictable cash flows and are usually less volatile than mid and small cap companies.

Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. When you look at long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in nearly all markets. But in strong bull markets, growth stocks are more likely to be winners.

Costs

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.20%, putting it on par with most peer products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.14%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

It is important to delve into an ETF's holdings before investing despite the many upsides to these kinds of funds like diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Information Technology sector--about 34.50% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Industrials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Apple Inc (AAPL) accounts for about 4.08% of total assets, followed by Microsoft Corp (MSFT) and Oracle Corp (ORCL).

The top 10 holdings account for about 25.86% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

LRGF seeks to match the performance of the MSCI USA Diversified Multiple-Factor Index before fees and expenses. The MSCI USA Diversified Multiple-Factor Index is composed of U.S. large and mid-capitalization stocks that have favorable exposure to target style factors subject to constraints.

The ETF has lost about -7.58% so far this year and was up about 10.41% in the last one year (as of 01/24/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $37.79 and $46.80.

The ETF has a beta of 0.99 and standard deviation of 22.94% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 155 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, LRGF is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) and the Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $56.84 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $90.45 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.19% and VTV charges 0.04%.

Bottom-Line

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

