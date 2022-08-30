Should iShares Morningstar MidCap ETF (IMCB) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Launched on 06/28/2004, the iShares Morningstar MidCap ETF (IMCB) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $762 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs attempting to match the Mid Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Mid Cap Blend

With market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion, mid cap companies usually contain higher growth prospects than large cap companies, and are considered less risky than their small cap counterparts. Thus, companies that fall under this category provide a stable and growth-heavy investment.

Blend ETFs usually hold a mix of growth and value stocks as well as stocks that exhibit both value and growth characteristics.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.04%, making it the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.45%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

ETFs offer a diversified exposure and thus minimize single stock risk but it is still important to delve into a fund's holdings before investing. Most ETFs are very transparent products and many disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 14.80% of the portfolio. Information Technology and Financials round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Autozone Inc (AZO) accounts for about 0.56% of total assets, followed by Realty Income Reit Corp (O) and Phillips 66 (PSX).

The top 10 holdings account for about 5.03% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

IMCB seeks to match the performance of the MORNINGSTAR US MID CAP INDEX before fees and expenses. The Morningstar US Mid Cap Index comprises of mid-capitalization U.S. equities.

The ETF has lost about -13.39% so far this year and is down about -10.98% in the last one year (as of 08/30/2022). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $54.49 and $72.78.

The ETF has a beta of 1.07 and standard deviation of 27.58% for the trailing three-year period. With about 532 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares Morningstar MidCap ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, IMCB is a reasonable option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Mid Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The Vanguard MidCap ETF (VO) and the iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF (IJH) track a similar index. While Vanguard MidCap ETF has $50.66 billion in assets, iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF has $62.30 billion. VO has an expense ratio of 0.04% and IJH charges 0.05%.

Bottom-Line

Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.



Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.Get it free >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



iShares Morningstar MidCap ETF (IMCB): ETF Research Reports



AutoZone, Inc. (AZO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Realty Income Corporation (O): Free Stock Analysis Report



Phillips 66 (PSX): Free Stock Analysis Report



iShares Core S&P MidCap ETF (IJH): ETF Research Reports



Vanguard MidCap ETF (VO): ETF Research Reports



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.