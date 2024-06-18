Should iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) Be on Your Investing Radar?

The iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) was launched on 05/22/2000, and is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

The fund is sponsored by Blackrock. It has amassed assets over $76.54 billion, making it the largest ETFs attempting to match the Small Cap Blend segment of the US equity market.

Why Small Cap Blend

Small cap companies have market capitalization below $2 billion. They usually have higher potential than large and mid cap companies with stocks but higher risk.

Typically holding a combination of both growth and value stocks, blend ETFs also demonstrate qualities seen in value and growth investments.

Costs

Investors should also pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio. Lower cost products will produce better results than those with a higher cost, assuming all other metrics remain the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.06%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.

It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.38%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure that minimizes single stock risk, investors should also look at the actual holdings inside the fund. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Industrials sector--about 17.50% of the portfolio. Consumer Discretionary and Information Technology round out the top three.

Looking at individual holdings, Blk Csh Fnd Treasury Sl Agency (XTSLA) accounts for about 2.16% of total assets, followed by Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) and Fabrinet (FN).

The top 10 holdings account for about 7.11% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

IJR seeks to match the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index before fees and expenses. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market.

The ETF has lost about -1.73% so far this year and was up about 8.60% in the last one year (as of 06/18/2024). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $87.61 and $110.88.

The ETF has a beta of 1.13 and standard deviation of 21.49% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 695 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

IShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, IJR is a sufficient option for those seeking exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) track a similar index. While Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has $54.20 billion in assets, iShares Russell 2000 ETF has $59.91 billion. VB has an expense ratio of 0.05% and IWM charges 0.19%.

Bottom-Line

Retail and institutional investors increasingly turn to passively managed ETFs because they offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; these kind of funds are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

