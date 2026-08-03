Should Iron Mountain Stock Be in Your Portfolio Ahead of Q2 Earnings?

Iron Mountain Incorporated IRM is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, before the opening bell. The quarterly results are likely to display year-over-year growth in revenues and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share.

In the last reported quarter, this real estate investment trust (REIT) delivered an AFFO per share surprise of 2.88%. The quarter reflected broad-based momentum, led by strong expansion in growth businesses and solid pricing in the core storage franchise.

Over the trailing four quarters, Iron Mountain’s AFFO per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on all occasions, the average beat being 3.25%. The graph below depicts this surprising history:

Iron Mountain Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Iron Mountain Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Iron Mountain Incorporated Quote

Factors to Consider Ahead of IRM’s Q2 Results

In the second quarter, Iron Mountain’s earnings are likely to have been supported by stable recurring revenues from its core storage and records management businesses, which are expected to have driven overall revenue growth during the period.

Alongside its storage operations, Iron Mountain continues to strengthen performance through the expansion of its faster-growing segments, particularly data centers. Strong demand for connectivity, interconnection and colocation space is likely to have boosted leasing activity, supporting growth in the company’s global data center segment during the second quarter.

Foreign currency movements, along with higher interest expenses, are expected to have acted as headwinds to the quarterly performance.

Projections for IRM

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for storage rental revenues is pegged at $1.13 billion, up from $1.01 billion reported in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for service revenues is pinned at $840.5 million, up from $702 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate for its global data center segment revenues is pegged at $239.5 million, up from $189.4 million reported in the year-ago period.

The consensus estimate for quarterly total revenues is pegged at $1.97 billion, indicating an increase of 14.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The company’s activities in the to-be-reported quarter were inadequate to garner analysts’ confidence. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly AFFO per share has remained unchanged at $1.40 over the past three months. The figure implies significant growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.

Here’s What Our Quantitative Model Predicts for IRM

Our proven model does not conclusively predict a surprise in terms of AFFO per share for Iron Mountain this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an FFO beat, which is not the case here.

Iron Mountain has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are two stocks from the broader REIT industry — Host Hotels & Resorts HST and Lamar Advertising LAMR — that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to report a surprise this quarter.

HST, scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Aug. 5, has an Earnings ESP of +1.48% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Lamar Advertising is slated to report quarterly numbers on Aug. 6. LAMR has an Earnings ESP of +0.22% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (HST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.