Should Investors Sell the Rumor With ShockWave Medical?

There are rumors going around that ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) could be acquired by a big healthcare company. In this Motley Fool Live video, recorded on Jan. 26, Fool contributors Keith Speights and Brian Orelli discuss whether or not investors should sell the rumor with ShockWave.

Keith Speights: Then let's get to another question. Mabel asks, she says, "They're more rumors about ShockWave Medical [ticker there is SWAV] being acquired by Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), Abbott (NYSE: ABT), etc. Should shareholders sell?"

Brian Orelli: Yeah. I mean, buy the rumor, sell the news, I guess, but I don't know. I think I haven't looked at the valuation recently, so I can't really tell you whether it's overvalued at this point. Do you have any thoughts on ShockWave?

Speights: I like ShockWave. I do not own the stock, but I think its long-term potential is tremendous. And if I did own shares right now, I would not be selling because of rumors by any means. I haven't looked at its valuation lately either, but I do like the potential of this company's products.

Orelli: I'd almost say if you're on the fence and you're going to feel bad if the rumors don't turn out to be true and it goes down, then maybe that's a sign that you shouldn't own it in the first place and maybe take the bump on the rumor and go sell it. But if you're less on the fence and you're willing to hold it for the long term, then it's not really going to matter if it goes down and then goes back up on actually being able to sell its products.

Brian Orelli, PhD has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Keith Speights has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends ShockWave Medical. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.